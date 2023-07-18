A Brief Glimpse Of Gorgeous Duke Basketball

This is a very brief but really interesting clip from Duke Basketball’s official Twitter feed and it’s a small slice of basketball perfection.

Watch the ball movement here: it starts with Jeremy Roach on the right side of the court. He zips a pass past Mark Mitchell to Ryan Young, who is moving towards the free throw line. And this is really cool - Young is not the most talented player in college basketball, but he has a keen mind for the game and maximizes his talent as much as anyone - gets ready to catch the ball and before he does, he’s already looking to pass it. He’s just a conduit to ball movement. Watch his eyes.

He zips it over to TJ Power by what would be the visitors bench (if it were in Cameron instead of the practice facility), who immediately zips the ball back over to Caleb Foster, who is near the top of the key. It looks like Foster dribbles once - Mitchell is in front of him so it’s hard to tell - who zips it back to Roach on the right side. Roach fires up a three which he hits.

It’s a small clip, just :09 seconds, but the ball went through four players hands in about three seconds. It’s beautiful offensive basketball.