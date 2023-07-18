 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jon Scheyer Has Made An Impression On His Rivals

Duke’s young coach already has formidable recruiting chops

By JD King
Texas Tech v Duke
 SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 24: Associate head coach Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils looks on prior to their game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Chase Center on March 24, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

We joke around sometimes - well, given his success, it’s not entirely a joke - and call Jon Scheyer the Terminator for his recruiting success.

When Jeff Capel left Duke for Pitt, our sense was that it wouldn’t hurt recruiting too much because Scheyer, we thought, was a lights-out talent. People would catch on eventually.

Well they have now. In this article from www.on3.com, a number of coaches are asked what they think are the most dangerous opponents on the recruiting trail. Here’s what one SEC coach said: “Duke is a school that has really separated itself. Jon has kept it going in a major way. If they offer and lock in, you can almost always waive the white flag.”

A Big Ten coach said this: “We don’t want to go up against Duke or Kentucky for anyone.”

We’re just at the dawn of the Scheyer era, so we don’t know for sure what will happen. But the fact that his rivals are already so concerned about him bodes well for the future.

