Jon Scheyer Has Made An Impression On His Rivals

We joke around sometimes - well, given his success, it’s not entirely a joke - and call Jon Scheyer the Terminator for his recruiting success.

When Jeff Capel left Duke for Pitt, our sense was that it wouldn’t hurt recruiting too much because Scheyer, we thought, was a lights-out talent. People would catch on eventually.

Well they have now. In this article from www.on3.com, a number of coaches are asked what they think are the most dangerous opponents on the recruiting trail. Here’s what one SEC coach said: “Duke is a school that has really separated itself. Jon has kept it going in a major way. If they offer and lock in, you can almost always waive the white flag.”

A Big Ten coach said this: “We don’t want to go up against Duke or Kentucky for anyone.”

We’re just at the dawn of the Scheyer era, so we don’t know for sure what will happen. But the fact that his rivals are already so concerned about him bodes well for the future.