Duke, Baylor To Tangle In The Garden This December!

As you have probably noticed, Jon Scheyer has changed scheduling philosophies a bit. Mike Krzyzewski liked to schedule major games on neutral courts. He began doing this when Duke Hating was at its peak and it made a lot of sense. Scheyer has moved away from this and is doing more home-and-home events, perhaps some day even with Gonzaga (we can hope).

However, one thing that has not changed is Duke’s desire to play annually, if possible, in Madison Square Garden. New York is still the Mecca, basketball and media wise, and getting there is a good idea.

So this year, Duke is going to take on Baylor there on December 20th. That’s right after exam break and just before the holidays, so it’s a great time to go. We don’t know what to expect from the Bears yet - we’ll look at opponents next month or so, when everything has settled down - but Scott Drew has done an amazing job there and Baylor is a very tough opponent. Should be fun!