Duke Recruiting: Flory Bidunga Down To Four Schools

Flory Bidunga, an exciting high school big man prospect out of Indiana (2024) who hails originally from Kinshasa, Congo, has cut his list to four schools: Duke, Auburn, Kansas and Michigan.

Notably absent: Indiana, which at one point seemed primed to be a major player in his recruitment. Apparently not anymore.

Obviously Duke has some tough competition here. Kansas has done very well under Bill Self, who is the second Jayhawk coach in a row to prove Larry Brown, who said it was hard to recruit to Lawrence, wrong: if anything, he’s may have recruited better than his predecessor, Ol’ Roy Williams.

Auburn has been very tough under Bruce Pearl, but also a bit erratic at times. And Michigan has been the champion of erratica lately, with questions about Juwan Howard’s viability popping up periodically. He has also had some issues controlling his emotions, but he can certainly sell his NBA experience to recruits.

As for Duke, basketball there sells itself. One thing that could be an issue all the way around is NIL. We don’t fully understand the ins and outs of international players and NIL, but it seems to depend on what type of visa people have. So while Duke might have an advantage there, it may not matter depending on what the circumstances actually are.