Former Duke Star RJ Barrett Named To Canadian National Team For FIBA World Cup Play

Duke fans are used to having former Blue Devils compete internationally. Think Carlos Boozer and Kyrie Irving, for instance. Going back farther, Jeff Mullins competed for the US in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and Tate Armstrong played for Dean Smith in the 1976 Montreal games.

But competing for other nations? Luol Deng for the UK for sure, but it hasn’t been that common.

Well that’s changing.

Jack White and Tyrese Proctor are prime candidates for the Australian National Team and now, New York Knick RJ Barrett is definitely going to play for Canada in the upcoming FIBA World Cup. Barrett has spoken often about his desire to play for the Canadian team and he’ll be a real asset for them, but hardly the only one.

Aside from Barrett, the team will in include Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, former Virginia Tech Hokie Nickeil Alexander-Walker, former Syracuse star Oshae Brissett, Luguentz Dort, Dillon Brooks, Kelly Olynyk, Corey Joseph and Dwight Powell.

The quality of Canadian basketball has improved enormously in recent years and the team has a chance to make a major impression. Obviously we’re pulling for the US, but we’d like to see Barrett and Canada do well.