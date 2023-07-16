Podcast #525 - Spying On Media Day

The Duke Basketball Roundup was in the house as Duke revealed a little bit of itself to the media this week. We heard from Kyle Filipowski, Ryan Young, Mark Mitchell and Jeremy Roach... as well as from coach Jon Scheyer.

And, as an added bonus, we got to watch as the team ran through some

drills. Among the biggest takeaways, we really like the way Jai Lucas coaches these guys. Plus, after the break we talk a bit about the ACC’s new broadcast deal with the CW Network. It may seem small time, but this could be an important step in the conference financially keeping up with the rest of the Power Five conferences.

