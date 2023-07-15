Zion Williamson Update

It must have been a strange year for former Duke star Zion Williamson. He got himself into superb physical condition and answered a lot of questions only to suffer a serious hamstring injury.

That took him out for the rest of the season and things got stranger after that. He announced that he and his girfriend, Ahkeema, are expecting. Then porn star Moriah Mills made some nasty accusations and some demands that some characterized as extortion.

In the run-up to the draft, rumors abounded that the Pelicans were about to trade Williamson. Pelicans VP of basketball operations David Griffin says that’s all crap, that he’s never had a single conversation about trading Williamson. He says it was all for clicks.

Now there are concerns about a post he made on Instagram quoting a song that mentions suicide. Williamson says that it has been on his playlist for a long time and helps him to deal with stress.

In the midst of all of this, Griffin says Williamson is still “trying to do the right things” and Williamson acknowledges there are some things he could do better.

Let’s hope so. When he’s healthy and fit, there is simply no one like Williamson. We’d love to see him healthy for a full season and see just how good he can be.