Who’s Going To Start For Duke Basketball This Coming Season?

Over at the Fayetteville Observer, Rodd Baxley has a piece up about Duke’s starting lineup for next year. His candidates: Jeremy Roach, Kyle Filipowski, Tyrese Proctor, Mark Mitchell and Ryan Young.

He’s almost certainly right about the first four, but it’s really hard to say for sure about Young. First, it helps to have a reliable big guy off the bench and Young certainly excelled in that role last year. But there are some major unknowns, like first of all Christian Reeves. He’s notably bigger, as we mentioned recently, and may have improved enough to be in the conversation.

Him aside though, there are a number of guys who could start. As a matter of fact, you could make a starting argument for Jared McCain, Caleb Foster, Jaylen Blakes and possibly TJ Power and Sean Stewart. We don’t know how far along Jaden Schutt is, but he might push his way into that conversation too.

The disadvantages of a three-guard lineup are pretty obvious, but one of the advantages is that it would be easier to distribute minutes and with so many quality guards on the roster, you’d want to use them as much as possible. It’s a problem, but not a bad problem to have really.