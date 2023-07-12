Duke Recruiting: Caleb Wilson Offered

On Monday night, Caleb Wilson (2025) tweeted that Duke had offered him, saying that he was “Blessed to receive an offer from Duke University.”

Wilson, who is 6-9 and 198, is seen as a 5-star talent. The native of Atlanta has received offers from UNC, Indiana, Alabama, Missouri and Georgia among others.

As you’ll see in this video, he’s an excellent shooter and also a very crafty passer.

Those are both qualities that Duke coach Jon Scheyer has clearly been looking for. He’s also a solid ballhandler and pretty fluid.

Like most tall teenagers, he has a long way to go to fully grow into his body, but when he hits around 230 or so, Wilson is going to be a load.