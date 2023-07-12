Duke Recruiting: Patrick Ngongba Cuts His List

Duke target Patrick Ngongba has cut his list down to eight and fortunately, Duke is still being considered. Here are the finalists:

Duke

Kansas State

UConn

Indiana

Providence

Kansas

Kentucky

Michigan

A couple of things jump out. First, Duke is the only ACC team among his finalists. In years past, we’d typically see UNC in there, especially for high end big men recruits. Hubert Davis has recruited fairly well, but back in the day, UNC focused heavily on post players. They may still be, but just not as successful.

Providence may be the surprise on this list because it’s not as successful as the other schools and has a new coach. But Kim English comes over from George Mason so Ngbonga may have seen him quite a bit since campus is less than 8 miles from Chantilly. Ngbonga might even play pickup there.

K-State made a major statement with Orlando Tang last season so they’re going to be on a lot of lists. Kentucky and Michigan? Okay, but both are kind of rocky right now.

Obviously UConn is going to get attention after last year’s super season.

There are a lot of factors for anyone to consider, but Ngongba says he’d like to decide by this fall. So stay tuned.