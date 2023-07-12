YouTube Gold: The Brotherhood Podcast, Episode 2

The second episode of the Brotherhood Podcast is out and in this one, Ryan Young hosts again, and he’s chatting with Tyrese Proctor.

They talk about a lot of things, including growing up in Australia, food in the US vs. down under, air conditioning and driving.

Proctor started off saying that he wasn’t impressed with the food in the US, but later says that he doesn’t mind Chick-Fil-A and Cookout, which was a funny contradiction.

They also drift into tattoos since Proctor just got a new one.

Proctor was amazed when Young asked him if they had AC in Australia but his reasoning was that since the Europeans didn’t use it very much, maybe the Aussies might not either.

Later they get more into basketball talk, including opinions about various ACC players. Both are big fans of NC State’s DJ Burns, for instance.

Proctor also talks a lot about family of course. One of the nicer things about this whole series, and in fact Duke’s rather impressive approach to social media for that matter, is letting the players introduce themselves and letting their personalities shine through.

One funny note here: for some reason they’re both wearing hats that remind one of the Great Gazoo from the Flintstones.