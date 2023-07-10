Podcast Episode #524 - Will Avery Arrives And Peach Jam Highlights

The Duke Basketball Roundup celebrates the newest member of the Duke coaching staff, former player Will Avery. We have been talking about Will working hard the past several years to finish up his Duke undergrad degree and he is now using that degree to teach basketball to the Duke team. The DBR podcast gang breaks down Will’s unlikely path back to Durham and what he brings to the table as an assistant coach.

And, after the break, we do a deep dive into what happened at the elite EYBL Peach Jam this weekend. Future Dukies Isaiah Evans and Darren Harris both led their teams in impressive fashion, boosting their “recruiting stock” in the process. But everyone was talking about class of 2025 recruits Cameron and Cayden Boozer and Cooper Flagg. The podcast’s Jason Evans watched numerous games over the weekend and has plenty to tell us about these guys who we (hope) to someday see in a Duke uniform.