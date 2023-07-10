Former Duke Football Player Kade Parmelly Passes

As people grow older, we all learn that death is an inevitable part of life. We’re used to seeing our elders die of course; that’s the natural order of things. But seeing younger people die is always a bit jarring, especially healthy young people and, in some ways, perhaps healthy young athletes most of all.

So we were sad to see that former Duke football player Kade Parmelly has passed away, far too early, at the age of 24.

Parmelly, who transferred to Duke from Abilene Christian, was diagnosed with leukemia in February, and died over the weekend.

He only spent a year at Duke, but clearly he touched a lot of people. From what we’ve read he had an infectious personality and his coaches and teammates took to him very quickly.

We join all Duke fans in sending condolences to his family and loved ones. Twenty-four is far too soon to go.