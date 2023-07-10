Duke Recruiting: Boozers Beat Flaggs In Peach Jam Finals

Well Peach Jam is over and the much ballyhooed E16 finals between Maine United and Nightrydas Elite, which meant a battle between Cooper Flagg and the Boozer twins, is in the books with Nightrydas winning 58-50.

They did a better job of suppressing Flagg than most people have, but he still finished with 18 points, 12 boards, seven assists and two blocks. Twin brother Ace had 12 points.

Cayden Boozer had 23 for the NIghtrydas while Cameron, who is a defensive priority for everyone now, was held to one point in the first half and five points for the game.

Amazingly, despite being 6-8 and just 16, Flagg averaged 7.7 blocks per game at Peach Jam.

Also amazing: these guys are generating rare levels of excitement and they’re widely considered the best two players in high school right now regardless of age.

They’re just sixteen and the future is incredibly bright.

It’s also looking pretty bright for Darren Harris as the future Blue Devil’s Team Takeover squad won the E17 championship. Harris had a very solid game with 23 points on 8-10 from the floor, including 4-4 from behind the line.That, along with the rest of his play in Peach Jam, earned him MVP.