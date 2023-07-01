 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

YouTube Gold: Great Trick Football Plays

This is a fun way to spend a few minutes Saturday

By JD King
There’s a really fun football movie from 2008 called Leatherheads that does a nice job of showing what professional football was like - or at least might have been like - in the early years.

George Clooney plays a character named Dodge Connelly who loves the roguish era of football and enjoys pulling scams and trick plays on opponents.

Trick plays have always been popular and remain so today. In fact, one of the great plays in Duke history came in 1969 when the Blue Devils pulled off a shoestring play against UNC. It was fun, hilarious and cool as hell.

So a whole video of great trick plays?

Sign us up.

This is a compendium of amazingly fun trick plays from college and pro games.

One of the things that’s so fun about them is that football is, to a large extent, regimented and humorless.

So adding a prankster element in periodically really brings it back an element of delight and surprise. It’s a fun way to spend a few minutes this weekend.

Since the NFL doesn’t allow embeds, please hit the link above.

