Three Exciting Clips Of Recruits From Twitter

We came across these clips on Twitter and they were so good we wanted to pass them along.

First is Duke commit Isaiah Evans. He's been compared to Brandon Ingram, but to us, he looks like a better shooter. What you should pay attention to here is how clean his shot is. Mostly he only touches the rim on drives. When he shoots, the only noise is the net going up. There’s not much rim contact at all because the guy is a great shooter.

Next up is Flory Bidunga, who has a pretty eye popping dunk. As Mason Plumlee might say, that’s a man’s play. It’s kind of surreal to see a kid his age do this. We have to say, it reminds us of Elton Brand, who also took no prisoners around the rim.

Finally, check out this clip of Cameron Boozer and Cooper Flagg going head to head. Ranked #1 and #2 in the class, both guys have enormous potential.