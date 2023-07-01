NBA Free Agency Opens And Three Former Blue Devils Are Quickly Signed

NBA free agency started Friday night at 6:00 and by about 7:00, $1 billion in contracts had been signed.
And some of that money went to three Duke players: Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry and Cam Reddish.
Irving re-upped with Dallas after having been traded to the Mavs this past season.
Irving was responsible for about 12.6 percent of that billion with a $126 million contract for three years.
His Brooklyn teammate, Seth Curry, is now also with Dallas; his contract is for four years and $32 million. This is Curry’s third time teaming with Irving, so they must like each other.
And finally, Cam Reddish finally got to the Lakers, a team that has coveted him for some time. His deal is for two years and reportedly at the league minimum.
That’s a smart deal for LA, a team that needs outside shooting and probably for Reddish too: LeBron James is still an imposing figure and he’ll push Reddish.
