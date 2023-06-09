Some Amazing Video From The K Academy

Duke has had two Australian Blue Devils, if memory serves: Jack White and Tyrese Proctor. And someone had the bright idea to mic up Tyrese Proctor as he prowled the sidelines at the K Academy. This is a lot of fun to listen to but clearly, Proctor is enjoying himself.

We’re not sure you can say that about Jai Lucas.

He’s also mic’d up and, unlike Proctor, is seriously coaching his team.

In the first part of this clip, Proctor casually teases Lucas who, well, really isn’t in the mood for it.

He’s constantly yelling here, trying to get his team’s attention, generally without success.

At one point, he puts his arm around the ref and pleads with him to look at his team. Then he asks the zebra to just give him one more foul.

And the zebra gives it to him.

We’re not sure which video is more fun frankly but we think you’ll enjoy them both.