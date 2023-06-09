Schedule Intel: Hofstra Comes To Cameron This December

First of all: full props to whoever designed the image that goes with this article. That’s really pretty well done.

And the article talks about Hofstra’s trip to Cameron this December 12th.

We didn’t realize it, but Hofstra is coached by perhaps its greatest player ever, Speedy Claxton. Claxton had a nine-year career in the NBA. He had an eight-year career as a Hofstra assistant before taking the head job two years ago. And so far he’s done very well: he turned in a 21-11 campaign in his first season and this past year upped that to 25-10 for a two-year total of 46-21.

That’s really good for a two-year run in the CAA. And Claxton seems pretty geeked up about getting Duke on the schedule: “We understand the significance of playing an opponent like Duke and know our Hofstra community will be excited about this upcoming contest. We will continue to put together a very challenging schedule and this certainly aligns with our program’s mentality. What an exciting time to start announcing our upcoming schedule!”

Claxton will be bringing back three starters so it’s not as if the Pride will come to Cameron without a hope. This could be a really interesting game. Duke is obviously going to be favored, but Claxton is doing a great job and it’s not a game you should take lightly.