Wojo Returns

As you probably know, Duke legend Steve Wojciechowski is back in coaching, taking over the Salt Lake City Stars, the G-League affiliate of the Utah Jazz. And though he lost his love for the game for a while after Marquette, it sounds like he has found it again.

Which is good because a world where Wojo doesn't love basketball is not a world we’re going to like very much.

Wojo moved to Utah after being let go by Marquette and found other things about life he liked for a couple of years. The thing that he liked most though was coaching his own children (he coached his son’s middle school football and basketball teams). That rekindled his love of the game. He said this at his introductory press conference with the Stars: “Through coaching my kids, it was the joy. Sometimes in college that can be robbed from you. And to see the game through my kids’ eyes again and their friends’ eyes, that was awesome. One of the things I promised my kids is that when I got back into coaching, there was always going to be joy to it.”

He also talked about relationships with his players and how important that was. In short, he sounds like he’s a lifer again, and that’s good because basketball is where Wojo belongs.

This is a small but telling point: look at the picture at the top of this article and then the ones that are on the linked article. He just looks vastly healthier, not to mention happier.