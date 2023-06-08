YouTube Gold: The Joker Plays For History

The passing is easy to understand. It’s brilliant and a bit surreal to see Nikola Jokic thread the needle in ways that we’ve never seen before. Passing is the part of the game most likely to make you go “oooh” because a good pass comes out of nowhere. It surprises. It can be a thing of beauty.

Rebounding is something that’s easy to understand, especially if you’re 7-0. You should do well on the boards.

But the scoring?

Sorry. That part is really hard to understand. And in Jokic’s brilliant, triple double performance against Miami Wednesday night, some his shots were just...weird.

Look, clearly the guy has superb hand-eye coordination, but he lumbers. Mark Jackson tweeted that “old dude at playground used to shoot same shot over me with cigarette in his mouth” and you know, that’s just so relatable. And you know that dude hit those shots too.

Watching him spin and twist and get someone out of position...it’s like he hypnotizes his opponents until they can’t respond, at least not in time.

Anyway, passing is the only part of Jokic’s game that is beautiful - see above. The rest of it is like watching an elephant surf. You might find it hard to believe, but you see him on the board.

And really, what difference does it make? You don’t get style points in basketball. Jokic, like Larry Bird and Tim Duncan, forces the game to come to him. It’s going to be played at his speed, and there’s not a damn thing you can do about it.

And when people say “Bird could never play today,” or something equally stupid, remember this: a guy who can force the game to be played his way, who can impose his will on it so thoroughly, can probably play at any point in history.

Just ask the old dude with the cigarette, he’ll tell you: whatever it is, Jokic has a whole lot of that stuff.