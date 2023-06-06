NBA Mock Draft Updates: Lively Moving Up, Whitehead Projections Still Mixed

The run up to the actual draft is full of intrigue and gamesmanship and even more entertaining, rumors.

Other than the rumors, mock drafts are what keeps us involved in the whole process.

So let’s look at what Krysten Peek has to say over at Yahoo.

First, she has some good words about Dereck Lively, who has opened some eyes lately:

“Lively was a buzzy name after all the major pro days in Chicago and Los Angeles two weeks ago. He shot the ball well, particularly from the 3-point line in pick-and-pop drills, and showcased an improved motor. The big man had a disappointing season during his one year at Duke, averaging only 5.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in 20 minutes per game. He dealt with a minor injury to start the season and couldn’t quite find his rhythm alongside fellow 7-footer Kyle Filipowski. After stepping into his 3-point shot confidently when he was the No. 1 player coming out of high school, Lively attempted only 13 threes during the season and connected on 2 shots from deep.

“The NBA spacing and freedom cater more to Lively’s playing style, and he’s showing more of a versatile and aggressive version of himself throughout the pre-draft process.”

This mock draft has Lively going to Utah at #16, which would give the Jazz a second shotblocker with Walker Kessler.

Dariq Whitehead is later at #30 to the Clippers. In a lot of ways that might not be so bad: the Clips don’t really have anyone like him, so he might be able to carve out a pretty good niche. We think a lot of teams are undervaluing him and going to a team with a good core that could use a young shooting guard might work out - especially when he’s fully healthy. We still haven’t seen the complete version of Dariq Whitehead and when that guy debuts, he could be a monster.

Here are a few other mock drafts. A couple of quick comments:

SB Nation has Whitehead going at #13 to Toronto and Lively at #25 to Memphis.

NBADraft.net sees Golden State taking Lively at #19 and Whitehead going to Indiana at #29.

Over at CBS, Kyle Boone sees Duke’s guys going back-to-back with Lively to Brooklyn at #22 and Whitehead to Portland at #23.