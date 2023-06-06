Former Blue Devil Brandon Ingram Commits To Team USA

Grant Hill and company are busy putting together Team USA for the 2023 FIBA World Cup and one of the invitees is Duke great Brandon Ingram.

Ingram has a lot to offer. He’s solid offensively, he’s versatile, and is also a very good defender. He should fit in pretty well.

USA Basketball also got a commitment from Memphis Grizzly big man Jaren Jackson Jr

So far, the group tilts young with commitments from Anthony Edwards (21), Austin Reaves (25), Tyrese Haliburton (23), Mikal Bridges (26), Jalen Brunson (26) and Bobby Portis (28).

Ingram is 25 now and Jackson is 23.

The roster isn’t complete, but it would probably be nice to have some savvy veterans on the roster. When Jason Kidd played for Team USA, he didn’t care about scoring. He just wanted to play defense and pass.

The approach so far is very different from how Mike Krzyzewski and Jerry Colangelo did things and more like how it was done prior to their renovation of USA Basketball. It’s going to be really interesting to see how Hill, Coach Steve Kerr and the staff organize this team.