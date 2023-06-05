Coach K’s First House Was On The Market But You’re Probably Too Late

You’ll have to move quick and be competitive about it, but if you’re interested, you could buy the first house that Mike and Mickie Krzyzewski bought when they got to Durham in 1980.

And by Triangle standards, it’s not too bad: it’s 2,706 square feet on a half-acre of land. Three bedrooms, a bonus room and a detached garage too.

Actually, we misread it: it’s apparently already been sold.

But still, it’s kind of cool to look at and whoever bought it could feel coached for the rest of their time in the house.

“Honey, could you please trim those bushes?”

“Dear, you remember what Coach K said about plants in a pot vs. plants finding their own way and growing into what they want to be?”

“Coach K kept his bushes trimmed and still does! Now cut the darn bushes!”

Seriously though it looks like a decent house although it has an older design oddity that some houses in the area of the same era share: when you walk in, you either go up or down. It’s not ideal if you have a ton of groceries to bring in.

Also, check out the picture of Coach K and Tom Butters in the article and look below the table. It’s hard to imagine Krzyzewski wearing pants like that these days. Then again, it was in 1980, which is long ago and far away now.