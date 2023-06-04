YouTube Gold: Carlos Boozer On Trash Talking Tim Duncan

Former Duke star Carlos Boozer was on Dan Le Batard a couple of months ago and Le Batard asked about some interesting stuff, including Boozer’s 5-star sons and how he was handling their recruitment, questions about leaving the Cavaliers with some controversy (Boozer has some comments about that that we had never heard) and finally about Tim Duncan trash talk.

One of the first things he heard competitively from Duncan was this: “Booz....you’re good son. But you gotta get better.”

He said they became good friends so the normal Duncan trash talking didn't apply and Boozer got full sentences rather than one word comments as Duncan apparently did quite often when he didn’t feel like having social intercourse with his opponent.

He also talked about how Kevin Garnett talked trash, but first he said that he didn’t much want to because Garnett cursed a blue streak on the court and Boozer didn't want to repeat that. He did finally give one small story but you wonder about the others.