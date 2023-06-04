Podcast #518 - The Best Sophomores In Duke History

Wojo got a job, Duke is targeting a new big man in the high school ranks, but the main topic on this episode of the Duke Basketball Roundup is sophomores.

Next year, Duke will be counting on three sophs (Kyle Filipowski, Mark Mitchell and Tyrese Proctor) to help lead the team to the promised land of another Final Four (or, dare we say it, a national championship?)

The notion of stud sophomores is not something Duke fans have seen very often since our one-and-done era started with Kyrie Irving back in 2010-11. So, the DBR Podcast’s Jason Evans went back over the history books to find the 10 best Sophomore Seasons to grace Cameron Indoor Stadium since, well, it was named Cameron Indoor Stadium in the 1970’s (more or less). This is a list full of great memories and the podcast gang knows you all will enjoy it.