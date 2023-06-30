We’re back with Episode 523 of the Duke Basketball Roundup, the ACC/SEC Challenge is on the menu!

For the first time ever, the Duke Blue Devils are headed to the Wonder State, where they will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first edition of the ACC/SEC Challenge. We’re super excited about the matchup and going on the road to an intense environment, and Donald may get to make the drive up from Texas for it over the holidays.

Jai Lucas has also been elevated to associate head coach, and we get to discuss his rise in quick fashion as part of the Duke coaching staff. The defensive guru has done a lot in his short time here to improve the Blue Devils and he’s getting rewarded for it. Jon Scheyer has three open spots on his staff, and the guys have a good idea where he can look!

After the break, we look at the roster measurements and new numbers for the incoming freshmen, and we discuss a Duke Football recruit that could also make his way onto the basketball court!

