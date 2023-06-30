Jayson Tatum Goes To Bat For Harry Giles

One of the...well, not really disappointments because injuries really set him back, but one of the guys we really wish had had better luck is Harry Giles.

He really had serious knee injuries in high school and probably should have stayed at Duke for another year to fully bounce back. Giles has struggled in the NBA too. It must be very frustrating for him.

Giles came to Duke along with his good buddy Jayson Tatum, and the two were, and apparently remain, close.

So it may be no surprise to learn this, but Tatum is big enough now to help shape the Collective Bargaining Agreement in a way that helps Giles.

Basically it’s this: previously, any player with less than four years of experience could sign a two-way contract. Giles, however, missed an entire season (2017-18).

Tatum had his agent reach out, then he reached out personally, to argue that if you miss an entire season due to injury, it shouldn't count against you. And his argument won the day.

So while Giles has had a tough time getting back to an elite level, at least, with a good friend in his corner, he still has a chance.