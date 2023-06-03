 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saturday’s ACC Roster Shuffle News: Notre Dame Picks Up A Big Man

As the rebuild continues

By JD King
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Villanova v Seton Hall
NEWARK, NJ - FEBRUARY 28: Tae Davis #22 of the Seton Hall Pirates in action against the Villanova Wildcats during a game at Prudential Center on February 28, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Villanova defeated Seton Hall 76-72.
Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Micah Shrewsberry inherited a decimated roster when he took the Notre Dame job but has done a credible job of rebuilding so far.

He did it partly by bringing players from Penn State, or who had committed to Penn State, including his son, Braeden.

With his latest acquisition, D’Ante “Tae” Davis, Shrewsbury now has enough players to officially practice 5-on-5, and the talent looks reasonably decent.

Davis is a 6-9 native of Indianapolis where he played at legendary Lawrence Central and Warren Central before heading off to Seton Hall to play for Shaheen Holloway. You’ll remember Holloway took the job at his alma mater after a star turn at Saint Peter’s.

Last year the Pirates finished 17-16 and Davis got 13.3 minutes but only averaged 2.8 ppg and 2.8 rebounds. His brother Dre, a junior, was also on the team and he’s staying.

Dre started at Louisville and Tae had committed there in early December, 2021. About five weeks later, Chris Mack was fired and Davis ultimately followed his brother to the Hall before his latest move.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...