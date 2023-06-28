On this episode of the Duke Basketball Roundup, we are so honored to have a Duke Blue Devils legend join us for a thrilling conversation. It’s none other than Gene Banks!! One of the great players in Duke Basketball history, Gene Banks has an incredible story about being one of the first elite Black athletes to come to Duke to play basketball and how he ultimately made the decision to come to Duke.

We talk about Gene’s time at Duke, from playing in a national championship game to being a senior during Coach K’s first year as head coach. We also discuss his current ties to The Brotherhood and what he thinks about this upcoming team and Jon Scheyer so far as a head coach. We seriously could have talked basketball with Gene for hours, and we’re thrilled he took the time to join us!

