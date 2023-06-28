RJ Barrett’s Name Popping Up In Trade Talks Again

It’s nearly July and that only means one thing: RJ Barrett trade speculation!

Last year, the New York Knicks entertained a big trade with the Utah Jazz which would have brought Donovan Mitchell home to the Big Apple for, among other moving parts, the former Duke star Barrett, before deciding that the price was too high.

This year?

So far, it looks like a trade with the LA Clippers for Paul George is being discussed and apparently some people with the Clippers really like Barrett.

Barrett has been fortunate in that he was drafted by the team that he pulled for all of his life but the NBA is a business and you have to accept that. It’s even possible it could be a major break. No one can know until it happens, if it does.

There was a time when going to the Clippers was the NBA equivalent of being sent to the Gulag. It’s still not the best franchise or anything. It’ll never even be the best franchise in LA as long as the Lakers are there.

It is, however, light years past what it was in the Donald Sterling era, when Danny Manning met Danny Ferry and told him “welcome to hell.”

It’s a reasonably well run franchise and the owner, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, is willing to do what it takes to build a championship team.

Consider it this way: James Dolan has run the Knicks into the ground for nearly a quarter of a century. Barrett might have a (significantly) better chance of winning a title with Ballmer’s team than he does with the Knicks.