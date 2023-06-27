YouTube Gold: US Beats Slovenia In FIBA U19

If you're at all like the folks at DBR HQ, when it starts getting this close to July we’re begging for some hoops. And USA Basketball, with the help of YouTube, has delivered.

This 77-72 comeback win over Slovenia by the Team USA’s U-19 team was good in a lot of ways. The US shot just 4-23 from behind the line as the Slovenians tried the traditional Euro strategy of packing the lane and daring the US to shoot. Doesn’t work as well as it used to but it still works on occasion.

And this time out it nearly did.

As far as we know, the only Duke target on the team is Dylan Harper. He played well, scoring 10 points.

After the win, the US takes Monday off before playing 0-2 Lebanon Tuesday morning. If you’re interested in watching, FIBA is streaming on its YouTube Chanel. The game starts at 9:00 a.m. eastern time.

Two quick notes, nothing major: first, the game is in Hungary but it looks pretty American in some respects. First of course the rules have largely standardized, so trapezoid lanes are long gone. The swoosh is on the floor and the announcer could be in Vegas rather than Debrecen. And finally, the Slovenian kids all sang their national anthem - and really sang it. Clearly it meant something to them.