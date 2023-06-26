A GoFundMe Has Been Posted For Duke Softball Coach’s Family And They Could Use Our Help!

Duke softball coach Marissa Young and her family are having a real crisis: her husband, James Lamar, had emergency heart surgery Friday and is still not out of the woods. He’s also dealing with kidney and liver issues as well.

A GoFundMe has been posted and the goal is $25,000, which has been reached. But as most of you probably know, minor surgery costs can be expensive. Major surgery? It’s a nightmare.

No matter how you cut it, $25,000 is not enough to pay for the surgery, let alone an extended stay in the hospital. And that doesn’t even get into things like rehab or ongoing medical expenses.

So we post this hoping that DBR readers and Duke fans will kick in to help the family out. Once they’re out of the woods, this is going to be very hard to pay for. Please consider giving generously to help them get past this very difficult time.