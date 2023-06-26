 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A GoFundMe Has Been Posted For Duke Softball Coach’s Family And They Could Use Our Help!

This is a scary situation for anyone.

By JD King
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: MAY 13 ACC Tournament Championship
SOUTH BEND, IN - MAY 13: Duke Blue Devils Claire Davidson (7) makes the diving catch for the out during the ACC Tournament Championship between the Duke Blue Devils and the Florida State Seminoles on May 13, 2023 at Melissa Cook Stadium in South Bend, IN.
Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Duke softball coach Marissa Young and her family are having a real crisis: her husband, James Lamar, had emergency heart surgery Friday and is still not out of the woods. He’s also dealing with kidney and liver issues as well.

A GoFundMe has been posted and the goal is $25,000, which has been reached. But as most of you probably know, minor surgery costs can be expensive. Major surgery? It’s a nightmare.

No matter how you cut it, $25,000 is not enough to pay for the surgery, let alone an extended stay in the hospital. And that doesn’t even get into things like rehab or ongoing medical expenses.

So we post this hoping that DBR readers and Duke fans will kick in to help the family out. Once they’re out of the woods, this is going to be very hard to pay for. Please consider giving generously to help them get past this very difficult time.

