Looks Like There Is A Duke Fan At Hulu

Last night while looking for something to watch, we saw there was a show on Hulu called The Bear. It sounded interesting, but the Hulu curve is set pretty high with Reservation Dogs and we didn't know a thing about The Bear.

That changed this morning with an interesting discovery.

Apparently the show is just rife with Coach K references. One of the characters is shown reading “Leading With The Heart, Mike Krzyzewski’s book from 2000.

Apparently the show is littered with K references, to the point where a lot of fans got kind of irritated on Twitter. Some of the linked comments are pretty funny, even for Duke fans.

It makes you wonder about the process. The show runner/creator/producer is a Chicago guy, not surprisingly, but he doesn’t seem to have any connection to Duke. But you never know about people. Several years ago, there was an article about Bill Murray and he talked about being aware of Krzyzewski in high school and following his career over the years. They’re both from Chicago and all, but in very different worlds.

Anyway, it’s kind of interesting and the show gets really good reviews, so it’s something to think about if you’re looking for something new to watch.