It’s Unclear Just How Tall Victor Wembanyama Is, But You Can Take This To The Bank: 7-2 Is A Joke.

The draft is fading a bit now as players move to their new teams and the NBA starts to get accustomed to the newbies.

This year, the biggest (no pun intended) adjustment is going to be to Victor Wembanyana. There are a few facts that are clear though.

First, Webmanyana has apparently been a San Antonio Spurs fan for some time. This may be because a number of French players, but notably Tony Parker and Boris Diaw. The Spurs have a natural audience in France and it’s probably bigger after this year’s draft.

Those are two biggest comments but that’s part of the theme here because, well, no one is really sure just how tall Wembanyana is.

We can get a good idea though.

Start with this photo of Wembanyana with 5-10 actor Michael Douglas. That makes sense, right? He’s going to be way bigger than that guy.

Then look at this picture.

They’re trying to tell us that Wembanyama is 7-2 but that’s not possible. We think that’s Sean Elliott on the left and he’s 6-8. Tim Duncan is on the right and he’s 6-10. Manu Ginobli is to his left and he’s 6-6.

However, David Robinson is next to Wembanyama and he’s always been listed at 7-1. He may have shrunk a bit with age, so for argument’s sake, let’s say he’s now 6-11.

Wembanyama just looms over him. Looms.

Finally, take this shot of Wembanyama and fellow Frenchman Rudy Gobert. Keep in mind that Gobert is listed at 7-1.

Wembanyama is noticeably taller. He looms!

Again.

The normy to Wemby’s right just underscores how ludicrously tall he is. It’s just astonishing.

Well, to be clear, the NBA has had quite a few very tall players: Gheorge Murasan and Manute Bol were both 7-7. Sean Bradley, Tacko Fall and Yao Ming were all 7-6. Chuck Nevitt was 7-5. Ralph Sampson was 7-4.

But of those guys, only Sampson had even a modest athleticism.

Wembanyama appears to be a completely unprecedented talent, but if they try to tell you he’s 7-2, you have to ask yourself: you gonna believe that? Or your own lying eyes?