DBR Podcast #521 - Dishing On The Draft And Farewell To Amile

The Duke Basketball Roundup has a slew of stuff for you on this fine Sunday. After the intros (in which we debate a huge travel decision facing Jason) the guys dive right in to the NBA Draft. They look at where Dereck Lively and Dariq Whitehead ended up (with the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets, respectively) and if those teams need them now or will bring the newest Dukies in the NBA along slowly.

After a commercial break, the podcast gang laments the departure of assistant coach Amile Jefferson, headed from the Duke bench to the NBA’s Boston Celtics, and they take some guesses at who might be the next assistant coach in Durham.

Lastly, Paolo Banchero has been added to the USA Basketball roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, a move that no one saw coming because Paolo had indicated he planned to play for Italy instead.

