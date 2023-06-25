The Duke Chronicle Looks At Freshman Jared McCain

So far, Jon Scheyer has proven to be a lights-out recruiter who has been going toe-to-toe with the biggest programs and coaches since being announced as Mike Kryzyzewski’s successor the spring before last and winning a lot of those battles.

So it’s no big surprise that he got a commitment from Jared McCain. The 6-2 guard and social media star comes with a reputation as an outstanding shooter and passer.

The Duke Chronicle takes a look at McCain and has an insane video where he is just working it on defense too. Given what we saw of Scheyer’s team in his first season, defense is going to be a priority and what coach wouldn’t love a guy who works this hard?

It’s the fourth video down.

One of the big tests for Scheyer is going to be how he manages a deep and talented roster. Duke has starters Jeremy Roach and Tyrese Proctor back, along with Jaylen Blakes and Jaden Schutt. McCain and fellow freshman Caleb Foster round out an impressively backcourt.

As we’ve said before, it looks like one of Scheyer’s recruiting focuses will be shooting. Proctor, Schutt, McCain and Foster are all Scheyer’s recruits and all but Proctor (so far) are likely to be excellent shooters.

Seeing how he manages a deep group is going to tell us a lot. The fact that McCain works that hard on defense is going to help his case a lot.