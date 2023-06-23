What Happened With Wake’s Bobi Klintman?

Wake’s Steve Forbes has been a breath of fresh air since moving to Wake Forest. He’s the furthest thing from a bland, corporate sort of presence. He tends to just say whatever is on his mind and he doesn’t hold back. Take the Bobi Klintman situation.

Klintman was seen as a potentially rising star who could have been an NBA player - eventually.

But he tried for the NBA too soon and now he was passed over in the draft and will be playing in Australia.

That’s not what Forbes is worked up about though. What he’s angry about is Klintman’s agent, Michael Tellem, who we believe is the son of legendary agent Arn Tellem.

Forbes has some pretty specific grievances here and he goes so far as to say “[w]e were never told of the possibility of Bobi playing in Australia until after he left school at the end of April to work out in Los Angeles with his agent. My disgust is with one person who treated me, my staff and Wake Forest with zero respect. At the end of the day, I hope this decision works out for Bobi, because he has the most at stake. He is an absolutely wonderful young man and everyone on my staff loved having him in our program. We wish him the very best and we will always help him now, and in the future to achieve his professional goals.”

There's a lot more here that you should read. It’s an interesting and highly relevant column.