Vitale Reveals More Vocal Problems

He expects to be back for the start of the season though

By JD King
Champions Classic - Kentucky v Michigan State
 INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 15: ESPN analyst Dick Vitale calls the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Michigan State Spartans during the Champions Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 15, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
ESPN legend Dick Vitale posted this on Twitter Thursday morning just hours before the draft:

“Rec’d some bad news, but when I realize it is minor to what some face daily I will fight to recover. Dr Zeitels acclaimed vocal cord surgeon has informed me my past issues on my vocal cords have returned.I must have 2 surgeries this summer-1st July 11 need ur [prayers]”

Vitale called this “frustrating.” It must be, on a professional and personal basis. Vitale has had an amazingly long career. This year will make 45 seasons with ESPN. Who does that?

It’s been an amazing run.

On a personal basis though, on air or off, Vitale is a talker. The man loves to talk. He needs to talk. He doesn't know how not to talk. So shutting up for weeks is going to be tough for him.

Best wishes to Vitale and here’s hoping for a speedy recovery.

