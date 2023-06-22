Major Late Night Trade Sees Former Blue Devil Tyus Jones Moved To Washington

The NBA Draft is mere hours away now and for a lot of young men, their lives are about to change forever.

That includes Duke’s Dereck Lively and Dariq Whitehead of course. Lively seems like a lock for a late lottery pick and while Whitehead’s status is more uncertain, he might be around for Miami’s #18 pick.

Actually there is a pretty good range between #17 and #20 with the Lakers, Miami, Golden State and Houston picking in that order. Being picked by any of those four would put him on a well-managed team. That’s less true for the Lakers but they’re still the Lakers. He’d look great in purple and gold.

Boston has apparently pulled off a major trade which will see Kristaps Porzingis move from Washington to Beantown, Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies and - wait for it - Tyus Jones to the Wizards.

This came after a failed earlier attempt that would have involved Washington, Memphis and the Clippers.

It could be a great move for Jones, who is certainly ready to run his own show and for Boston, it probably is time to shake the box.

However, Washington also has the #8 pick in this year’s draft and could burn that on Anthony Black or Cason Wallace which would give Jones some competition.

Boston also picked up Washington’s #25 pick, and Whitehead could conceivably be available there. As we have said several times lately, it’s better to be on a well-managed franchise than it is to be a high pick. Everything is better. The management is better, the ownership is better, the coaching is better and the development is better.

The players, general speaking, are happier. This is a lesson that Marcus Smart is likely to learn soon as he heads out to Memphis