Lindsay Harding Now A Head Coach In The G-League

Well now this is pretty cool: former Blue Devil Lindsey Harding has been named head coach of the Stockton Kings.

That’s a G-League team, affiliated with the Sacramento Kings, and that makes Harding just the second woman to coach men’s basketball at the professional level.

Harding has been with the franchise for a while as an assistant with Sacto. And she’s been coaching the Mexican Women’s Senior National Team and previously coached the South Sudan’s Women’s National Team.

People had generally assumed that former San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon would be the first woman to be an NBA head coach, but Harding is building a solid argument for herself.