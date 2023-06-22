Duke Recruiting: Big Man Flory Bidunga Offered

As you guys probably know, Flory Bidunga was on campus this week for a visit and while we haven’t heard a lot, he seems to feel good about it. Here’s what he posted on Twitter:

“After a great talk with Coach Scheyer I’m honored to have received a offer from Duke @DukeMBB @CoachSchrage @CoachJLuc @CoachCarrawell

“thanks for the opportunity.”

Bidunga also has offers from Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida, Kansas and Indiana and he’ll likely get more before he’s through.

A native of the Congo, Bidunga came to basketball relatively recently. He has the potential to be a special player.

You probably also remember that Bidunga wanted to visit Kentucky but for some reason, John Calipari couldn’t schedule it. Bidunga has reportedly told Kentucky that he was no longer interested and at least one site - this one - thinks Duke has emerged as the leader.

It’s a bit early for that but if it convinces some other schools to not push as hard that’d be helpful.