The NBA Draft preview continues on Episode 520 of the Duke Basketball Roundup, and we welcome back Jay Bilas to the show to discuss Dereck Lively!

Lively is one that could have a lot of interest as we approach the draft, and Jay gives his take on what teams like in the 7’1” center. He gives us an interesting comparison to a current NBA champion center where Lively could have a similar trajectory.

Jay also talks to us about the consensus #1 pick in the NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama. Is he truly the real deal? Bilas gives us his thoughts on the most heralded prospect in a long time.

After the break, Jason and Donald recap the discussion with Jay and also discuss some potential trades that could happen involving Duke players. The biggest potential move of the offseason could be Zion Williamson, who may no longer be with the New Orleans Pelicans by the time the draft concludes.

