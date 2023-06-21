And Now The Annual DBR Mock Draft!

The annual DBR Mock Draft is out and it’s pretty interesting. One could even say lively.

Duke first: Dereck Lively goes to Dallas with the #10 pick while Dari Whitehead is taken at #15 by the Atlanta Hawks.

Top 10 (the names you may not recognize are board members who made the picks)

1. San Antonio - BillyDat - Victor Wembanyama, France

2. Charlotte - pfrduke - Scoot Henderson, G-League Ignite

3. Portland - roywhite - Brandon Miller, Limestone Correctional Facility Alabama

4. Houston - roywhite - Amen Thompson, OTE

5. Detroit - Scottdude - Jarace Walker, Houston

6. Orlando - Daddylawman - Asuar Thompson, OTE

7. Indiana - JasonEvans - Cam Whitmore, Villanova

8. Washington - pcal6vb - Anthony Black, Arkansas

9. Utah - coldriver10 - Taylor Hendricks, UCF

10. Dallas - Gooch - Dereck Lively II - Duke

Other picks of note: NC State’s Terquavion Smith goes to Denver at #37. Miami’s Isaiah Wong goes to Portland at #43. Fellow Hurricane Jordan Miller goes to Indiana at #55. And Jayhawk Grady Dick goes to Orlando with the #11 pick where he’ll take pressure off of Paolo Banchero.