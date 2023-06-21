Two Brotherhood Notes

Two things of particular interest as the NBA Draft looms on Thursday.
First, Gary Trent has decided not to risk free agency and instead took a sure thing from the Toronto Raptors. He is exercising his player option and will get $18.5 million for next season. He says he would like to work out a long-term extension with the Raptors. It’s an interesting move because he was going to have a lot of options as a free agent.
And in the second story, new Golden State GM Mike Dunleavy says it’s important for Golden State to keep Draymond Green who, unlike Trent, is exploring his free agency options.
Green has been with Golden State his entire career and has had dazzling success. At 33 though, his best years are behind him. He wants a multi-year contract and a lot of teams are interested. So Golden State will have to pony up to make this work. However, Dunleavy is clearly aware of that and seems confident that Golden State will do what it takes to keep him.
This is one of those points in a pro franchise where you kind of learn who is who and what is what. Great teams are loyal to great players as the Celtics, Lakers and Spurs have demonstrated. Even though his performance might decline - will certainly decline - showing loyalty to a guy who has done that much for your franchise will pay unforeseen dividends later.
- Toronto Raptors’ Gary Trent Jr. picks up $18.5M option - ESPN
- Gary Trent Jr. Opts Into $18.5M Deal With Raptors
- 2023 NBA free agency: Raptors’ Gary Trent Jr. will pick up $18.6 million player option
- Gary Trent Jr exercises player option to return to Raptors
- Raptors’ Gary Trent Jr. Exercises $18.6M Contract Option, Seeking Long-Term Deal
- Raptors’ Trent Jr. opts into player option for 2023-24 season, interested in extension
- Mike Dunleavy Jr. says Warriors ‘really want’ Draymond Green back - ESPN
- Warriors committed to keeping Draymond Green, new GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. says
- Warriors new GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. ‘hopeful’ of keeping Draymond Green on roster
- Mike Dunleavy Jr. wants Draymond Green back, shares vision of Warriors’ future
- Mike Dunleavy Jr: Draymond Green Returning ‘Very Important’ for Warriors
Loading comments...