Two Brotherhood Notes

Two things of particular interest as the NBA Draft looms on Thursday.

First, Gary Trent has decided not to risk free agency and instead took a sure thing from the Toronto Raptors. He is exercising his player option and will get $18.5 million for next season. He says he would like to work out a long-term extension with the Raptors. It’s an interesting move because he was going to have a lot of options as a free agent.

And in the second story, new Golden State GM Mike Dunleavy says it’s important for Golden State to keep Draymond Green who, unlike Trent, is exploring his free agency options.

Green has been with Golden State his entire career and has had dazzling success. At 33 though, his best years are behind him. He wants a multi-year contract and a lot of teams are interested. So Golden State will have to pony up to make this work. However, Dunleavy is clearly aware of that and seems confident that Golden State will do what it takes to keep him.

This is one of those points in a pro franchise where you kind of learn who is who and what is what. Great teams are loyal to great players as the Celtics, Lakers and Spurs have demonstrated. Even though his performance might decline - will certainly decline - showing loyalty to a guy who has done that much for your franchise will pay unforeseen dividends later.