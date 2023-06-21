Tyus Jones Update: On The Market?

As you may have heard, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been suspended for the first 25 games of the upcoming season after a second incident with a gun.

Most people naturally thought that former Duke point guard Tyus Jones would naturally inherit the role until Morant served his time. Well, maybe, maybe not.

Rumors are flying that Jones is on the market.

Part of the reason for this is that, like so many other parties around the league, Memphis has had enough of Dillon Brooks and is cutting him loose.

That means of course that they’ll need a replacement for Brooks and Jones could be part of that equation. Also, he’ll be a free agent next year and he won’t come cheap.

Jones - for our money the purest point guard Duke has ever produced (which is saying something when you consider Tommy Amaker, Bobby Hurley, Jason Williams, Chris Duhon, Jon Scheyer and Tyus’s little brother Tre) - is widely seen as the best backup point guard in the league.

He’s seemed pretty happy with Memphis but Jones has an extraordinary basketball IQ and could absolutely start for most NBA teams and improve them in the bargain.

We’d love for him to end up with a team that has the potential to make a deep run. In a taut playoff series, a guy like Jones could be the deciding factor, much as he was against Wisconsin in the 2015 NCAA national championship game.

Some of the teams that have been mentioned as destinations are the Los Angeles Clippers, the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors.