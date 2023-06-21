Draft Day Approaches And Duke’s Lively And Whitehead May Be Heading In Different Directions

The draft is coming up fast and Thursday night we’ll know what the immediate future holds for Blue Devils Dereck Lively and Dariq Whitehead. Lively seems like a near lock for the lottery now while Whitehead, still dealing with a second foot surgery, has an uncertain draft night ahead. We think he’ll be fine once he’s healthy but our opinion doesn't really matter.
Worth noting: Whitehead is apparently the second youngest guy in the draft.
Everyone knows that Victor Wembanyama will go first and you’d be a fool not to take him. That doesn’t mean it is without risk, though.
When we look at him, we see first a very thin guy who, like Ralph Sampson, might or might not put on weight.
But what is also hard to miss are his fingers and toes. Obviously he has long limbs and, naturally, long fingers and toes. The guy is 7-4 at a minimum. He’s going to have big hands and feet.
What really concerns us though are his very long, and probably as a result somewhat vulnerable, metatarsals.
Yao Ming’s career ended because of metatarsal problems, but in his case, he carried vastly more weight (his listed playing weight was 311).
We may have gotten a bit of a preview of this sort of thing with the also painfully thin Chet Holmgren, who missed all of last year with a Lisfranc injury.
We hope that Wembanyama is what people think he will be. It’s been awhile since a truly great big man came along and in the meantime, the NBA has trended away from the very idea of a center.
Wembanyama won’t be a classic center except on defense, where he’ll be asked to stay closer to the basket.
Offense though?
That’s wide open for him - assuming he’s healthy.
- These 5 teams could trade for Zion Williamson amid drama before draft
- LISTEN: Kiss Of Death, Episode 11: Do the Rockets need to trade up for Dereck Lively II?
- Road to the draft: Duke’s Dereck Lively II showcases defensive skills to prepare for NBA career
- NBA Mock Draft: Raptors Select Dereck Lively At No.13
- Road to the draft: Duke’s Dereck Lively II showcases defensive skills to prepare for NBA career
- Mavs Targeting Dereck Lively II Barring Trade, Says NBA Draft Insider
- NBA draft 2023 news and rumors: Golden State trying to trade into the lottery to select Dereck Lively II
- 2023 NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Kobe Bufkin, Bilal Coulibaly and Dereck Lively are rising with two days left
- Victor Wembanyama, Dereck Lively II headline top ‘bigs’ in NBA Draft
- Dereck Lively could help the Mavericks but he isn’t worth the 10th pick
- Atlanta Hawks NBA Draft trade rumors, Dereck Lively and offseason check-in with Tyler Jones
- Mavs Among Possible Draft Suitors For Dereck Lively II; Draws Tyson Chandler Comp
- Dereck Lively II Scouting Report: A 7’1” Rim Protector with Clint Capela Upside
- NBA Mock Draft: Heat Select Dariq Whitehead At No. 18
- Dariq Whitehead Scouting Report: A Silky Jump Shooter with 5 Star Traits
- Why Duke forward Dariq Whitehead could slide to the end of the first round in the 2023 NBA Draft
- NBA Draft 2023: Why Duke’s Dariq Whitehead may fall in the draft
- 2023 NBA Draft Grizzlies Profiles: Dariq Whitehead
- 2023 NBA Mock Draft: Mavericks land defensive stopper, Warriors add another shooter
- Probable NBA landing spots for Duke wingman Dariq Whitehead
- 2023 NBA Mock Draft: Victor Wembanyama is sure top pick, Scoot Henderson goes No. 3 behind Brandon Miller
- NBA rumors: Clippers ‘gauging’ Paul George trade interest ahead of NBA Draft
- Hornets Will Select Miller in NBA Draft, Henderson Falls to Blazers
- Spurs: Gregg Popovich shocks fan with Victor Wembanyama gesture ahead of NBA Draft
- Jazz rebuild should take more concrete shape after Thursday’s NBA draft
- Nets reportedly ‘extremely active’ in shopping picks before NBA draft
- NBA Draft Prospects who have worked out for the Spurs
- NBA mock draft 2023: Phoenix Suns go big in 2023 NBA draft projections
- NBA MOCK DRAFT SPECIAL Predicting picks 1-10 | 2023 NBA Draft
Loading comments...