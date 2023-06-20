Duke Recruiting: Dylan Harper Update

Krysten Peek did a video interview with Duke target Dylan Harper that you might want to check out. He started by talking about basic basketball stuff at the U19 tryouts. He spoke about several of the players who were also trying out for the team and the impressions that they had made.

He also spoke about his final five: Rutgers, Duke, Indiana, Kansas and Auburn.

He said that all five staffs have made him a priority and keep in touch. Rutgers is pitching the idea that we’ll do great things at home. Then he spoke about playing his brother, Ron Jr., in the driveway and how he was a load.

Then she asked him about Duke and Jon Scheyer and how the Blue Devils are appealing to him: “realy like they say brotherhood a lot but you go visit there, there really is a Brotherhood. When I went there, everyone treated me like I was family. I got to do everything all the players got to do...hang out, watch March Madness...a lot of stuff like that so you know just the overall love and giving that they have over there.”

As for Indiana, he said Mike Woodson’s gonna get me ready for the next level, which is a big thing for me.”

As for Kansas, he pointed to winning as a big draw and when it comes to Auburn, he feels that Bruce Pearl lets his guards play.

He also says that he expects to commit at some point during his senior season, most likely in the fall, and that he likes his final five because they take care of their players.