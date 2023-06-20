Zion Williamson Update And It’s Not Good News

Things don’t appear to be going well for Zion Williamson at the moment.

He’s been caught up in a situation with Moriah Mills, who is issuing some rather ugly threats on Twitter, threatening, among other things, to release alleged sex tapes. And now rumors are circulating that New Orleans wants to trade him before the draft.

He’s been brilliant when he plays, but he’s only played 114 games in three seasons, so it’s not hard to see why the Pelicans might be getting frustrated.

And maybe it’s for the best. Maybe he just needs a fresh start somewhere else. If it turns out that Mills (is able to) follow through on her threat, he might not want to see anyone for a while.

We would like for him to be healthy and playing and focused on the game that he loves. The rest of it? It’s not as enjoyable. And it may really suck.

By the way, remember how upset various people in the Knicks orbit were when New York got the third pick in the 2019 draft and missed on Williamson and Ja Morant before getting RJ Barrett with the third pick?

It’s not looking as bad now.