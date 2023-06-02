ACC Players Who Pulled Out Of The NBA Draft

We hadn’t seen a complete list of ACC players who pulled out of the draft so here’s an update of everyone who decided not to stay in. Some of these are a reach, to say the least. It’s possible that Isaiah Miranda becomes a terrific basketball player but he didn’t play a minute at NC State last year. But hey, it’s a new era.

The starred players pulled out but will not return to their old schools. El Ellis is off to Arkansas while Joe Girard leaves Syracuse for Clemson and Cormac Ryan follows Mike Brey out of South Bend and will be a Tar Heel next season.