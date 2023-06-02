 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ACC Players Who Pulled Out Of The NBA Draft

Almost all of them made wise decisions

By JD King
We hadn’t seen a complete list of ACC players who pulled out of the draft so here’s an update of everyone who decided not to stay in. Some of these are a reach, to say the least. It’s possible that Isaiah Miranda becomes a terrific basketball player but he didn’t play a minute at NC State last year. But hey, it’s a new era.

The starred players pulled out but will not return to their old schools. El Ellis is off to Arkansas while Joe Girard leaves Syracuse for Clemson and Cormac Ryan follows Mike Brey out of South Bend and will be a Tar Heel next season.

  • Jeremy Roach, Duke
  • TJ Bickerstaff, Boston College
  • Quinten Post, Boston College
  • El Ellis, Louisville*
  • Joe Girard, Syracuse*
  • Judah Mintz, Syracuse
  • PJ Hall, Clemson
  • Blake Hinson, Pitt
  • Miles Kelly, Georgia Tech
  • Isaiah Miranda, NC State
  • Casey Morsell, NC State
  • Norchad Omier, Miami
  • Cormac Ryan, Notre Dame*

